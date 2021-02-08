ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kriti Sanon shares picture of 'final touches' before 'Bachchan Pandey' shoot

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has shared a behind-the-scenes post from the set of her upcoming film, the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey.

Kriti posted a black and white picture on Instagram, looking at herself in a mirror and fixing her hair.

“Final touches… The seconds before “Action”.. when I’m still a bit of ME but also a bit of MYRA … #Myra #BachchanPandey #BTS @nadiadwalagrandson @harjeetsphotography,” she wrote as the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay along with actresses Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez started shooting for the film in Jaisalmer recently. Shoot will continue till March. The team is expected to shoot at places like the Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

In the Farhad Samji directorial, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti plays a journalist who wishes to be a director. The film also features Arshad Warsi as the hero’s friend.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article'Every publicity or controversy is good for a movie': Ankit Raj
Next articleTaapsee Pannu explains why her film Shabaash Mithu 'needs to be made'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

B-Towners share helpline number, express concern for Uttarakhand

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Over 150 people have lost their lives and over 150 are missing following a massive flood near a power project...
Read more
News

Can Bollywood hope for a big-budget summer?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Yashika MathurNew Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Bollywood is struggling to be back in form, battling the twin onslaught of post-lockdown blues and the...
Read more
News

Salman Khan: Music is one thing that will never die

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Superstar Salman Khan, brand ambassador of Indian Pro Music League, says music is something that will continue to entertain the audience, no matter what.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021