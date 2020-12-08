Bollywood News

Kriti Sanon tests Covid positive: Reports

By Glamsham Editorial
Kriti Sanon tests Covid positive: Reports 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has reportedly tested Covid- 19 positive. However, Kriti is yet to confirm or deny this update about her health. 

Kriti was in Chandigarh shooting with Rajkummar Rao for an upcoming film till last week, according to a report in filmfare.com. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared a photo of the actress on his verified Instagram account with “Covid +” written on it. 

Bhayani wrote: “Call it bad luck inspite of taking all safety measures. She recently returned from Chandigarh, where she was shooting for an upcoming movie with Rajkummar Rao. She even told us that she would not remove her mask even for a second. #kritisanon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Incidentally, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor also recently tested positive. They were in Chandigarh on an outdoor schedule for the film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”.

Varun recently confirmed in social media that he had tested positive shooting for the film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” in the city. His co-star in the film Neetu Kapoor and the film’s director Raj Mehta also tested positive.

“So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time thank u,” Varun Dhawan shared on his verified Instagram account on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleChristopher Nolan slams simultaneous release of films in theatres & OTT
Next articleRahul Dev: Torbaaz presents battle of two ideologies

Related Articles

Health & Lifestyle

Australia adds 15 new coronavirus cases

IANS - 0
Canberra, Dec 8 (IANS) Australia registered 15 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 27,987, according to the...
Read more
Health & Lifestyle

UK woman 1st in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

IANS - 0
London, Dec 8 (IANS) A 90-year-old woman named Margaret Keenan on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19...
Read more
News

PDM vows to hold Dec 13 Lahore rally 'at any cost'

IANS - 0
Islamabad, Dec 8 (IANS) The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance comprising 11 of the country's opposition parties, has said that it will go...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kriti Sanon tests Covid positive: Reports 2

Kareena's special b'day wish for 'coolest' mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday, calling her the strongest...
Kriti Sanon tests Covid positive: Reports 3

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema Malini thanks fans for love and wishes

Kriti Sanon tests Covid positive: Reports 4

Dharmendra turns 85: 'Apne' maker shares stills from Punjab shoot

Kriti Sanon tests Covid positive: Reports 5

Sanjay Dutt urges everyone to plant more trees

Kriti Sanon tests Covid positive: Reports 6

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema, Sunny, Bobby, Esha post wishes

Kriti Sanon tests Covid positive: Reports 7

Gajraj Rao excited to work with Manoj Bajpayee decades after their...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020