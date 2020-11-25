Advtg.
Just in: Kriti Sanon to have a packed slate in 2021?

Kriti Sanon already seems to have a packed slate in 2021 with many scripts coming her way.

By Glamsham Editorial
From keeping herself busy with the shoot of her next in Chandigarh to spending time with her family back home in lockdown, there’s a lot that’s been keeping Kriti Sanon occupied.

Hailed as one of the most bankable and desirable stars in the country today, Kriti Sanon is a success story in more ways than one. Currently riding high on the positive reviews for her performance in Panipat, Sanon already seems to have a packed slate in 2021 with many scripts coming her way.

A source close to the actress recently revealed that Kriti is currently keeping super busy reading scripts and has as many as 7 ventures being offered to her. The source added, “Kriti is keeping really busy with the shoot of her next film in Chandigarh. After breaking new grounds with films like Bareilly Ki Barfi,  Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4, she has in no time become a director’s favourite and has been offered some really exciting projects. Post staying at home all these months due to the pandemic, she’s all set to roll with around 5 projects slated in 2021.”

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen portraying the role of a surrogate for the very first time in her next ‘Mimi’. She will also star in the much anticipated ‘Bachchan Pandey’ opposite Akshay Kumar.

