Kriti Sanon: What breaks us somewhere unites us

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Kriti Sanon has spoken of the bright side of gloom in a new video. She says what breaks people somewhere unites them, too.

Kriti posted the video on Instagram, observing how people were going beyond their capacity to help those in need.

“What breaks us somewhere unites us. Today when I look around it doesn’t matter what your caste is or religion is, profession is, rich or poor, which state are you from — nothing matters. At the end of it we are all just human beings who can feel and recognise each other’s pain,” she says in the video.

“We feel terrible when someone is in need and we are trying our best to spread the word and get that person help. We are total strangers to each other. We are donating, we are trying to figure a way to end each other’s suffering and pain. Just a thought,” she adds.

Kriti captioned the image: “I try and see a silver lining in everything.. a ray of light in the dark, good in the bad.. Ya.. I am that person.. Main aur meri tanhayi aksar baatein kiya karte hain.. Just felt like sharing my today’s bedtime thought.. Thank you for being my “Dear Diary” for the night.. #WeAreInThisTogether.”

The actress has just wrapped up shooting for the upcoming film “Bhediya”, which also stars Varun Dhawan. The supernatural film is directed by Amar Kaushik, and the film is slated to release on April 14 next year.

Besides “Bhediya”, Kriti will be seen in the film “Mimi”, which is based on surrogacy.

She also stars with Akshay Kumar in the action comedy “Bachchan Pandey”, and with Tiger Shroff in the action drama “Ganpath”. Kriti’s line-up of films also includes “Hum Do Hamare Do” with Rajkummar Rao and “Adipurush” with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

–IANS

