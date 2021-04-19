Kriti Sanon wraps up shoot for 'Bhediya'

Adv.

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Kriti Sanon has wrapped up her shoot for the upcoming supernatural film “Bhediya”. The actress announced the shooting update on her Instagram account on Monday.

The actress was shooting in the town of Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, with co-star Varun Dhawan. She uploaded a couple of pictures with Varun.

“And its a schedule wrap for me in Ziro for #BHEDIYA! From Dilwale to Bhediya and all the years of friendship in between, we’ve come a long way @varundvn Gonna miss you, the captain of our pack @amarkaushik and the entire Wolfpack See you guys soon!! And bye bye Ziro,” she wrote.

Varun too, posted a message for Kriti on his Instagram page.

Uploading the same pictures, he captioned: “Kya lagti hain hai Raaba Bahut maaza ayaa apka saath @kritisanon #wolfpack. It’s a sched wrap for kriti on #BHEDIYA as we say bye to ziro. Will miss you both.”

The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and brings back Varun and Kriti after their 2015 film “Dilwale”.

–IANS

