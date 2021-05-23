Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon’s ‘Heropanti’ clocks 7 years

Adv.

Actress Kriti Sanon took to Instagram on Sunday to reminisce memories of her shooting the film “Heropanti”, as it completes seven years. The film was directed by Sabbir Khan and marked Kriti and Tiger Shroff’s debut in Bollywood.

The film was a remake of the Telugu film “Parugu”.

She posted a video comprising of pictures of the shoot of the film and wrote about how it was the “best phase” of her life.

The video starts with the picture of her audition day and also showcases the last day of shoot where she co-actor Tiger Shroff ate a full packet of biscuits.

“7 Years of Heropanti, 7 Years in the industry, 7 years of Loving what i do.. Its been a beautiful journey so far, the best phase of my life..These pictures bring back so many memories.. Missing you guys more today @tigerjackieshroff #SajidSir @sabbir24x7 @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the actress will be seen in the film “Bhediya” which also stars Varun Dhawan.

The film is being directed by Amar Kaushik, and is slated to release on April 14 next year.

She also has the film “Mimi”, which is based on surrogacy. She will also share the screen with Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey.

Besides these, she has “Ganpath”, “Hum Do Hamare Do” and “Adipurush”.