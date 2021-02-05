ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kritika Kamra: Digital medium gave writers great platform to build stronger narratives

Kritika Kamra, who has made her mark on TV says the rise of digital platforms provides writers a great scope to build strong narratives

By Glamsham Editorial
Kritika Kamra in a Tandav still
Kritika Kamra in a Tandav still
ADVERTISEMENT

Kritika Kamra, who has made her mark on television and has also tried her luck in Bollywood, was recently seen in the OTT series Tandav. She says the rise of digital platforms provides writers a great scope to build strong narratives for artistes like her.

“My focus is to do characters that bring something different to the table, and those which push the envelope. The digital medium has given writers a great platform to build stronger narratives, deeper character arcs and unique storylines. I have two exciting web shows coming up this year and I am reading some interesting film scripts as well. So right now the focus will be on digital and films and the details of these projects will follow very soon,” Kritika tells IANS.

“As an actor, I look for characters that have layers to them, that challenge and excite me at the same time. I’ve always tried to make a conscious choice to be part of relevant stories that are entertaining and engrossing. This year looks exciting as I’m working with some fantastic people who are telling very interesting stories,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress shot to fame with roles in TV shows such as Kitani Mohobbat Hai to Reporters.  –ians/ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKailash Kher, Vishal Mishra dedicate songs to late Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur
Next articleEmma Corrin, Harry Styles co-star in ‘My Policeman’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Review

Web Series Review | TANDAV : Inquisitively Gripping & Splendidly Performed

Vishal Verma - 0
Web SeriesTandavCastSaif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Sunil Grover, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Dino Morea, Gauahar Khan,...
Read more
News

Gauahar Khan eagerly waiting for Tandav

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress-model Gauahar Khan returns on screen post marriage in Ali Abbas Zafar's much-hyped web series Tandav. Gauahar plays Maithili Sharan, secretary to Dimple Kapadia's...
Read more
News

All you wanted to know about the World of TANDAV

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The gripping trailer of the much-awaited political drama TANDAV, sent the internet blazing into excitement for the upcoming Amazon Original series. Set in the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021