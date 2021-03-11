ADVERTISEMENT
Kritika Kamra: 'Hush Hush' is an engaging thriller

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra will be seen in the recently-announced web series “Hush Hush”. She is thrilled to be a part of the show that has an all-female cast and crew.

“It’s not everyday that you come across a women’s story like this one. It’s an engaging thriller with female friendships at the centre of it. What drew me was the relatability of the characters — their conversations and their conflicts,” Kritika says.

With “Hush Hush” as the working title, the series will also star Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami in leading roles. The production crew of the series is led by director Kopal Nathani, while Tanuja Chandra is the creative director and executive producer. Shikhaa Sharma is executive producer and original story writer.

IANS

