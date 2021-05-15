Krystle D’souza: If there is a future it will be green

Adv.

Actress Krystle D’souza spread a bit of environment-friendly optimism amidst all the Covid gloom in her new Instagram post on Saturday.

“If there is a future it will be green,” she wrote with a green heart emoji, alongside an image that shows her amidst greenery, in a gown that she stylishly wears over denim shorts.

The actress was recently seen in the recreated version of the song “Ek bewafaa” by Bharat Goel. The number was originally sung by Sonu Nigam in the 2005 Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film “Bewafaa”. In the music video of the recreated song, she features with Siddharthh Gupta and Akshay Kharodia.