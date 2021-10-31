HomeBollywoodNews

Krystle D’Souza joins star cast of ‘Visfot’

Sanjay Gupta and Bhushan Kumar's 'Visfot' went on the floors last week. Krystle D'Souza has now joined the star cast of the film

By Glamsham Bureau
Krystle D'Souza joins star cast of 'Visfot'
Krystle D'Souza joins star cast of Visfot _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Sanjay Gupta and Bhushan Kumar’s joint production, ‘Visfot’ went on the floors last week. Krystle D’Souza who recently made her foray in Bollywood has now joined the star cast of the film which includes Ritesh Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Priya Bapat. Krystle’s part is pivotal to the story and she has been paired with Fardeen.

Talking about the film, the actress says, “There is no greater thrill as an actor than being called on to be a part of a fantastic script. That’s what this film is for me and I am so incredibly grateful to Bhushan sir and Sanjay sir. The story is such a roller coaster ride filled with twists and turns.”

- Advertisement -

On working with Fardeen and Riteish, she says, “I am so kicked to be sharing screen space with the ever so charming Fardeen Khan and the solid Riteish Deshmukh. These actors are so different from each other and there’s so much to lap up from them individually when we work together and shooting this will be a fun ride”.

Krystle had impressed the audience with her work in ‘Chehre’ where she featured alongside some prominent names like Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. With ‘Visfot’, the promising actor seems to be taking a step forward to venture into the space of drama.

- Advertisement -

‘Visfot’ directed by Kookie Gulati is the official remake of 2012 Venezuelan drama, ‘Rock, Paper and Scissors’. Presented by T-Series and White Feather Films, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sanjay Gupta.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleApple asks court to stay part of Epic Games lawsuit injunction
Next articleButtler maximum: Watson can't figure out if it's the ball or the moon
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,840FansLike
46,341FollowersFollow
6,393FollowersFollow
57,601FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US