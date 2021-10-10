Kumail Nanjiani 'very uncomfortable' talking about his body

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, Oct 10 (IANS) Pakistan-origin actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani has become “very uncomfortable” talking about his body over the past year.

The ‘Eternals’ actor went viral back in 2019 when he shared a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram, in which he displayed his beefed up physique while training for the Marvel movie, reports aceshowbiz.com.

- Advertisement -

Since then, Nanjiani has faced frequent queries about his diet and exercise regime in interviews and, speaking to GQ magazine, he said that he’s beginning to get tired of that line of questioning.

“I’ve found out over the last year and a half, since I did that picture, that I am very uncomfortable talking about my body, and it’s become less and less and less comfortable,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Nanjiani added that the movie wasn’t the only reason he wanted to get into shape, as bullies at high school who called him “chicken shoulders” had also been an extra motivation.

He also wanted to avoid getting stereotyped by Hollywood.

- Advertisement -

“I wanted different types of opportunities. I wanted the industry to see me differently,” he continued. “With brown people, there are very specific roles that we used to get. Either we’re terrified or we’re causing terror.”

“Those are the only two options we had. Either I’m fixing your computer, or I’m, like, planning something at the stock exchange.”

He added: “I decided I wanted the character to be the opposite of a lot of the stereotypical depictions we’ve seen of brown dudes in American pop culture. I don’t get to play characters who are cool. And this guy is a little bit cool.”

–IANS

dc/ksk/