Home Bollywood News

Kumar Sanu returns with a single that urges people to listen to their hearts

By Glamsham Editorial
Kumar Sanu returns with a single
Kumar Sanu
Advtg.

Singer Kumar Sanu is back with a new song that urges people to take a break from stress and listen to their hearts.

Titled “Suno apne dil ki”, the single is composed by DJ Sheizwood.

“Music is what feelings sound like, and to sing a meaningfully melodious composition like ‘Suno apne dil ki’, is a rarity,” said Sanu.

Advtg.

“We recorded this incredible composition by DJ Sheizwood, during the lockdown. It was done virtually using digital technology involving video conferencing etc. It turned out to be unbelievably smooth sailing and more than a satisfying experience, thanks to the team of Ajay Jaswal (producer),” added the singer.

Sheizwood shared that romance is the essence of life. “It is one emotion that can bring happiness and passion to everyone’s life. People should give themselves a break from stress so that they can listen to ‘apne dil ki’ (own heart),” he said. –IANS/nn/vnc

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleIPL: Mitchell Marsh ruled out, SRH call Jason Holder as replacement
Next articleRapper Divine out with new track titled ‘Punya Paap’

Related Articles

News

Shannon K exhorts people to be themselves in new song

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Young singer Shannon K has unveiled a new song, which she describes as her personal interpretation of self-confidence and dreams.
Read more
Latest News

Kumar Sanu: Hope next generation gets equal work because of Sushant

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Self-made playback star Kumar Sanu has expressed pain at the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
Latest News

Shannon K honours her dad Kumar Sanu on Father's Day

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Shannon K has a sweet message for her dad and singer Kumar Sanu on Father's Day on Sunday.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Kumar Sanu returns with a single that urges people to listen to their hearts 1

Ankita Lokhande shares her secret to happiness

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande has shared her mantra to be happy.Ankita, the former girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took...
Kumar Sanu returns with a single that urges people to listen to their hearts 2

Ranveer Singh: Dream is to help secure better future for the...

Kumar Sanu returns with a single that urges people to listen to their hearts 2

NCB summons to Deepika, Shraddha, Sara in drugs-related case linked to...

NCB summons Deepika Padukone

ALERT: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and...

Kumar Sanu returns with a single that urges people to listen to their hearts 2

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on co-parenting Chris Martin

Original Jurassic Park trio reunite to encourage voting

Original Jurassic Park trio reunite to encourage voting

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks