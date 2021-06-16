Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Kumar Sanu to daughter Shannon K: Happy you're grown up, sad you'll go away after marriage

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Singer Kumar Sanu took to social media on Wednesday to wish his daughter, US-based singer Shannon K, on her birthday.

Hinting at his daughter’s wedding, the singer also mentioned that he is feeling sad that she will leave after her marriage.

Sharing a photograph of Shannon on Instagram, Sanu wrote: “Happy birthday to my little gudiya @shannonksinger Happy that you’re grown up independent girl but sad about you’ll go away after marriage. You’re not only an obedient daughter who respects her parents but a kind human being too! May God bless you beta with all the happiness. Kya betiya sach me parayi hoti hai…”

Adv.

Shannon responded to her father’s post with the note: “Thank you dad. Love ya.”

Commenting on Kumar Sanu’s post, singers Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Alka Yagnik and his fans and followers showered his daughter with love and wishes.

–IANS

Adv.

abh/vnc

Adv.
Previous articleSunny Leone is in the mood to reflect on change
Next article‘The Family Man’ soundtrack packs a punch too
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates