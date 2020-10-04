Home Bollywood News

Kunal, Kareena wish Soha on her birthday

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan on Sunday turned a year older, and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu posted a heart-warming wish for her on social media.

“To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn’t know I had. The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the dictionary when I’m out of words,” Kunal wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, he posted an adorable picture of him exchanging smiles with Soha.

Soha’s sister-in-law and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, wished the actress on Instagram.

“Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive, pillar of the family, Innaya’s mom, Saifu and Saba’s sister and my beautiful sister-in-law… Happy birthday to you. We love you,” Kareena wrote alongside an image, which features Soha and Kunal’s daughter Inaaya, and Saif and Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan.

On her birthday, Soha posted a picture of her hugging daughter Inaaya, who has a painting in her hand, and wrote: “Best birthday present ever.”

–IANS

sim/in

