Bollywood News

Kunal Kemmu captures 'morning stillness of Mumbai'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu has clicked a series of pictures of the city, giving creative vent to his love for photography. The actor took to the streets of Mumbai to capture the spirit of the city through his lens.

“I was always interested in photography. I was checking out the new camera that I bought recently and I thought why not capture the morning stillness of Mumbai and also give myself a chance to hone my skills?” said Kunal.

Kunal made an impact last year with his negative role as a psycho cop in Mohit Suri’s romantic thriller Malang. The film, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Aditya Roy Kapur is slated to get a sequel soon.

Last year, Kunal also made an impact with his heist comedy Lootcase, which dropped digitally amid the Covid pandemic.

–IANS

ym/vnc

Previous articleGauahar on 10 years in Bollywood: I pat my back
