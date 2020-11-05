Advtg.
Bollywood News

Kunal Kemmu: I enjoy doing comedy

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) The third installment of the Golmaal franchise directed by Rohit Shetty released 10 years ago. Actor Kunal Kemmu, who played Laxman in the movie, reminisced about shooting for the film and said that he really enjoys comedy.

“‘Golmaal 3’ has been such a special film for me and the amount of love I’ve received from the audiences for my role has been overwhelming,” Kunal said.

The 2010 release also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Ratna Pathak Shah and Mithun Chakraborty.

Kunal shared that he loves the comedy genre.

“I really enjoy doing comedy and it’s always nice to make people laugh and give them feel-good content. Even till today, people give ‘Golmaal 3′ the same amount of love and I’m really happy about it. We all had such a great time making this film,” he said.

Kunal was recently seen in the digitally-released heist comedy “Lootcase”. He was also seen in the second season of the thriller web-series “Abhay”.

–IANS

dc/vnc

