Kunal Kemmu is a 'work in progress'

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu calls himself a work in progress.

Kunal posted a video on Instagram, where he is seen doing pull ups. In the clip, the actor is shirtless and is wearing a black basketball shorts.

“Work in progress. Diet not so much #stepbysteprepbyrep,” he wrote alongside the image, which currently has 32.1K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Kunal was recently seen in the digitally-released film, “Lootcase”, and the second installment of the web-series “Abhay”.

He received an appreciation note written by Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan for his performance in “Lootcase”.

