Advtg.
Bollywood News

Kunal Kemmu is a 'work in progress'

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu calls himself a work in progress.

Kunal posted a video on Instagram, where he is seen doing pull ups. In the clip, the actor is shirtless and is wearing a black basketball shorts.

“Work in progress. Diet not so much #stepbysteprepbyrep,” he wrote alongside the image, which currently has 32.1K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Advtg.

Kunal was recently seen in the digitally-released film, “Lootcase”, and the second installment of the web-series “Abhay”.

He received an appreciation note written by Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan for his performance in “Lootcase”.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/dpb

Advtg.
Previous articleHilary Duff says she was 'exposed' to Covid-19
Next articleTahira posts throwback picture with Ayushmann from college days

Related Articles

News

Rakul Preet Singh dazzles in orange bikini

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh is enjoying her timeout in Maldives, and scorching the beaches of the scenic holiday nation. On...
Read more
News

Tara Sutaria and the 'sweetness of doing nothing'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria tastes the sweetness of doing nothing in her new post on social media.Tara posted a picture on...
Read more
News

Rakul Preet Singh in Big B-Ajay Devgn starrer 'Mayday'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh will co-star with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama, Mayday. The film is...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Kunal Kemmu is a 'work in progress' 1

Sharib Hashmi's new film 'The Incomplete Man' about juvenile rapist and...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actor Sharib Hashmi feels juvenile laws, which protect rapists who are under 18 from punishment, need to be addressed.Sharib's plays...
Govinda: I have been a scapegoat of Krushna or Kashmira’s defamatory comments

Govinda: I have been a scapegoat of Krushna or Kashmira’s defamatory...

Kunal Kemmu is a 'work in progress' 2

Tahira posts throwback picture with Ayushmann from college days

Kunal Kemmu is a 'work in progress' 2

Kunal Kemmu is a 'work in progress'

Kunal Kemmu is a 'work in progress' 2

Hilary Duff says she was 'exposed' to Covid-19

Kunal Kemmu is a 'work in progress' 2

Anupam Kher shares shooting experience of Sridevi-starrer 'Lamhe'

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks