Sunday, October 24, 2021
Kunal Kemmu, Shweta Tripathi in ‘Kanjoos Makkhichoos’

Kunal Kemmu & Shweta Tripathi's next is Vipul Mehta's 'Kanjoos Makkhichoos', based on a heartwarming super hit Gujarati play.

By Glamsham Editorial
Kunal Kemmu, Shweta Tripathi in 'Kanjoos Makkhichoos'
Kunal Kemmu Srishti Sharma Shweta Tripathi and Kushagra Sharma - Kanjoos Makkhichoos
ThunderSky Entertainment is coming up with a family entertainer, film tentatively titled ‘Kanjoos Makkhichoos’, starring actors Kunal Kemmu and Shweta Tripathi. The film is an adaptation of the super hit Gujarati play, “Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo”.

The film also stars, actors such as Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajeev Gupta and Raju Shrivastava.

The film’s producer Kushagra Sharma stated, “The film has a very beautiful message to it. And the actors along with the crew did a fantastic job in making it. We hope the audience enjoy the film just the way we all enjoyed making it.”

The film ‘Kanjoos Makkhichoos’ has been shot in blissful locations of Rishikesh and Lucknow. The film is directed by Vipul Mehta who is known for his famous Gujarati movie ‘Chaal Jeevi Laiye’. ‘Kanjoos Makkhichoos’ is produced by Deepak Mukut, Srishti Sharma and Kushagra Sharma under the banner of ThunderSky Entertainment and Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

