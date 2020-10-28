Advtg.
Kunal Kemmu's new tattoo took 4 years to complete

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu is a tattoo lover and he recently visited a tattoo studio to complete a four-year-old tattoo.

On Wednesday, Kunal took to Instagram and posted a few pictures and a  video to flaunt the tattoo, which has the face of a tiger with hyper-realistic details on his calf muscles.

“It’s finally completed. I never posted this tattoo since it wasn’t complete even though I’ve had it since 2016 ..But finally after almost about 30 hours split over an average of 6 hours per session it’s done and I love it,” he captioned the post.

A day ago, Kunal’s wife and actress Soha Ali Khan posted a video that shows Kunal patiently lying in the studio while his tattoo was being done.

“No pain no stain,” she quipped.

Kunal has several other tattoos on his body.  A few weeks ago, he got the name of his daughter Inaaya inked on his body.

“This ink is the closest to my heart emotionally and literally as well. My little girl is and will always be a part of me. Her name Inaaya is at the centre in Devanagari and her middle name Naumi  meaning Goddess Durga is represented by the Red Bindi (artistic) in the middle and the Trishul at both ends,” he had written.

–IANS

sim/vnc

