ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kunal Kohli’s ‘Lahore Confidential’ is from a woman’s point of view

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli says his upcoming romantic spy thriller 'Lahore Confidential' is narrated from the point of a woman, which makes it an unconventional film.

By Glamsham Editorial
Richa Chadha, Karishma Tanna in Kunal Kohli's 'Lahore Confidential'
Richa Chadha, Karishma Tanna in Kunal Kohli's 'Lahore Confidential'
ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli says his upcoming romantic spy thriller Lahore Confidential is narrated from the point of a woman, which makes it an unconventional film.

“The main thing different about Lahore Confidential is the fact that it is from the point of view of a woman and it places a woman equally at the centre of the stage,” Kohli said.

“(It is) the stage of a job, stage of a spy, a stage of equal rights, a stage of everything where finally women are at par, and every step of the way,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lahore Confidential revolves around an Indian woman who, amidst her mundane routine and love for Urdu literature, finds herself on intelligence duty in Pakistan. The film is based in Pakistan and mixes a sense of patriotism and thrills with old school romance.

The film features Richa Chadha and Karishma Tanna and will premiere on Zee5 film on February 4.  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleShayar Ayaz Gorakhpuri turns film lyricist
Next articleGolui, Sourav Das leave Mumbai City, join SC East Bengal
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Arunoday Singh opens up about his role in 'Lahore Confidential'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actor Arunoday Singh is gearing up for the release of his romantic spy thriller "Lahore Confidential". He has opened up...
Read more
News

Karishma Tanna is Karishma Tanna is Lost is a lovely place!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Karishma Tanna is Lost is a lovely place while she will soon be seen in 'Lahore Confidential' too!
Read more
News

Arati Kadav’s new short film reflects how lockdown affected her

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker Arati Kadav says the uncertainty the world has been facing due to the global pandemic has affected her mind, too.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

With 100% occupancy, halls now await big releases for big bucks

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Sugandha RawalNew Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Cinema halls have received the green signal to operate with 100 per cent occupancy. It is positive...

Shalmali: Lockdown was opportunity, did 2 to 3 virtual gigs a...

'Shayar' Ayaz Gorakhpuri

Shayar Ayaz Gorakhpuri turns film lyricist

Priyanshu Painyuli

Priyanshu Painyuli learns to speak in Kutchi

Adil Hussain starrer film about an illegal immigrant in UK

Ismail Darbar

This makes Ismail Darbar proud of his children

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021