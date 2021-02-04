ADVERTISEMENT
Kushal Zaveri on new series 'Crashh': Performances, retro music are highlights

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Kushal Zaveri opens up about his upcoming web series Crashh, saying it is a performance-driven show and its retro music is a highlight.

“It’s a story about four siblings and how their lives are interconnected. The story is relatable and the audience will be surprised with the quality of performances — it’s a performance-driven show. Also retro music adds to the flavour,” says Zaveri.

The show stars actors Aditi Sharma, Anushka Sen, Zain Imam, Kunj Anand and Rohan Mehra.

The trailer of the Ekta Kapoor production was out recently, and Zaveri claims he has “been getting a positive response from my circle”.

Ekta, he adds is excited, too. “This show is very special to her. She has invested a lot of time sharing details and nuances for each and every character and situation,” he says.

