Bollywood News

Kylie Jenner strikes 'dreamy' pose in itsy-bitsy bikini

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Feb 1 (IANS) Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner looks every inch dreamy in a new bikini shot she posted on Monday.

In the sunkissed image she shared on Instagram, Kylie flaunts her curves in a black bikini. She plays with her long black hair in the photo, which currently has over 10.1 million likes.

“Dreamy”, wrote Kylie, on the image.

Kylie is currently on a vacation in Turks and Caicos Islands, where her daughter Stormi turned a year older on Monday. Kylie’s sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are also reportedly with the mother-daughter duo.

In December, Kylie took everyone by surprise when she shared a clip that features her real hair — she wears it short and red. In the video she says: “My real hair is cuuute, I gotta give it more love.”

–IANS

dc/vnc

