'Laal Tamatar' from 'Sharmaji Namkeen' brings out flavoursome life of its protagonist

‘Laal Tamatar’, the latest track from the Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal-starrer ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ was released on Thursday.

The quirky song showcases the passion for cooking harboured by B G Sharma played by Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

It takes the listeners through the lead character’s personality as he enjoys a post-retirement life to the fullest after discovering a fondness for preparing food. It showcases Sharmaji making a plethora of delectable and lip-smacking delicacies at parties, much to the delight of the guests as he tries to figure out his life during his 60s.

The track has been composed and produced by Sneha Khanwalkar, with Kanika Kapoor along with her lending the vocals to the song, the lyrics of which have been penned by Gopal Dutt.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures, ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ will be available to stream on Prime Video on March 31.