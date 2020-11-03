Advtg.
Lady Gaga opens up on broken engagement with Taylor Kinney

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Nov 3 (IANS) Singer Lady Gaga got candid about her broken engagement with actor Taylor Kinney. She says she loved him so much but it just did not work out.

The singer mentioned her past relationship with the actor during her appearance at presidential candidate Joe Biden’s rally, which took place in Kinney’s home state of Pennsylvania, reports people.com.

“I was engaged to a man from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. I know, I know, it didn’t work out,” she said.

“I loved him so much but it just did not work out,” Gaga continued before showing her support to Biden, who also hails from Pennsylvania.

“But I still love my Pennsylvania guy. I love Joe, so Joe’s my new Pennsylvania guy,” she added.

Gaga then performed her 2011 hit song “You and I”, changing some part of the song by inserting the former vice president’s name into the lyrics.

“Something, something about my cool Pennsylvania guy. There’s something about, Joe, you and I,” she sang.

Gaga met Kinney on the set of her “You And I” music video in 2011 and the two dated for five years. They got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2015 after Kinney proposed with a heart-shaped ring, but called off their engagement the following year.

–IANS

nn/vnc

