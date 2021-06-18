Adv.
'Lakshya' turns 17: Preity Zinta calls it her 'toughest film ever'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Preity Zinta went down memory lane on Friday to recall shooting for Farhan Akhtar’s “Lakshya”, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan, which released 17 years ago on this day. The actress tagged the film as her toughest ever.

Preity posted a snippet of the song “Agar main kahoon” from the film on Instagram. The number features the actress alongside Hrithik.

“Remembering Lakshya today — My toughest film ever. Filming at 18000+feet in Ladakh was brutal and beautiful at the same time. I’m so proud of this film and everything it stood for,” she captioned the image.

Preity added: “It is definitely a love letter to all the army brats out there It’s also a reminder to never forget all those sacrifices & the unmatched bravery of our armed forces. Thank you @amitabhbachchan ji @faroutakhtar @hrithikroshan @ritesh_sid@zoieakhtar @reemakagti1@jaduakhtar @shankarehsaanloy & the entire cast n crew for this memorable experience. #17yearsofLakshya #Memories #Jaihind #Ting.”

“Lakshya”, a war drama, tells the coming-of-age story of a young man who finds purpose in life after becoming an army officer. It is a fictional account set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War.

–IANS

