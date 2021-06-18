'Lakshya' turns 17: Preity Zinta calls it her 'toughest film ever'

Adv.

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Preity Zinta went down memory lane on Friday to recall shooting for Farhan Akhtar’s “Lakshya”, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan, which released 17 years ago on this day. The actress tagged the film as her toughest ever.

Preity posted a snippet of the song “Agar main kahoon” from the film on Instagram. The number features the actress alongside Hrithik.

“Remembering Lakshya today — My toughest film ever. Filming at 18000+feet in Ladakh was brutal and beautiful at the same time. I’m so proud of this film and everything it stood for,” she captioned the image.

Preity added: “It is definitely a love letter to all the army brats out there It’s also a reminder to never forget all those sacrifices & the unmatched bravery of our armed forces. Thank you @amitabhbachchan ji @faroutakhtar @hrithikroshan @ritesh_sid@zoieakhtar @reemakagti1@jaduakhtar @shankarehsaanloy & the entire cast n crew for this memorable experience. #17yearsofLakshya #Memories #Jaihind #Ting.”

“Lakshya”, a war drama, tells the coming-of-age story of a young man who finds purpose in life after becoming an army officer. It is a fictional account set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War.

–IANS

dc/vnc