Lana Del Rey: An artiste can have finger on pulse of culture without big hits (Lead)

Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey isn’t focused on chasing huge “hit” singles. Instead, the 35-year-old wants to create “interesting projects”.

“It’s not that I don’t want to have a hit, it’s just that without meaning to, my journey has ended up playing out more like a long-term game. Long-playing records and lots of them! (With) spoken records in-between, and lots of other little interesting projects,” she said in an interview with Music Week, as reported by contactmusic.com.

“I think an artiste can have their finger on the pulse of culture without having big hits, but it might end up being something that isn’t metabolised in the form it was meant to be until a later time. At least that’s how I feel like it is for me mostly,” she added.

The singer, who recently released her seventh album, “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”, also described herself as an underdog, which is something that she prefers.

“Well, I guess I’d consider an underdog somebody who’s not completely understood. It’s easy to champion somebody who fills in all the gaps for you and is able to present every single facet of who they are so you don’t miss a beat, but all things considered that’s just not something I’m willing to do,” she said.

“I still believe some thoughts and processes are sacred and for that reason, in a time of such public entitlement, someone like me may fly slightly under the fighter jets. It’s what I prefer. It’s the path I chose,” she added.

–IANS

smg/vnc