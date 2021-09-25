HomeBollywoodNews

Language of Love: Mohit Raina learnt French for 'Shiddat' role

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actor Mohit Raina pushed himself for his character and even took French lessons for his role in ‘Shiddat’. He says as an artiste, his job is to take the audience on a convincing journey.

Mohit said: “What we do for a character, the character does for us. For ‘Shiddat’, I knew I had to look, feel and sound like a seasoned resident of Paris.”

He added: “I wanted to get everything right, be it the accent or the enunciation, because in the end, as an artiste my job is to take the audience on a convincing journey”.

‘Shiddat’ also stars Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan and Diana Penty.

The film sees Mohit paired opposite Diana.

Gulshan Kumar and Prem Vijan present Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Shiddat’, a Maddock Original Film, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar, directed by Kunal Deshmukh, it is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 1.

–IANS

dc/kr

