Bollywood News

Lara Dutta recalls how Bengaluru welcomed her after Miss Universe win

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi on Wednesday walked down memory lane and recalled returning to her hometown Bengaluru after winning the Miss Universe title in 2000.

Lara posted throwback pictures on Instagram, of people in Bengaluru gathered in large numbers to welcome her.

“Year 2000. My home town of Bengaluru came out in full force to give me the biggest, grandest welcome I have ever experienced!! The Miss Universe officials who had accompanied me on this trip were overwhelmed! They had never experienced such large numbers of people!! I still meet adults who were kids then, who had been a part of this parade, who say it was an unforgettable experience! Was for me too,” she captioned the post. In the images, Lara waves at the crowd.

Lara was the second Indian to win the title after Sushmita Sen. She was crowned tbe 49th Miss Universe in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Later, she entered Bollywood with the film “Andaaz” in 2003.

Lara will next be seen in the film “Bell Bottom”, starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.

–IANS

sim/vnc

