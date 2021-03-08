ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Larissa Bonesi on working with Abbas-Mustan in ‘Penthouse’

Actress Larissa Bonesi will be seen in the upcoming web-series Penthouse by Abbas-Mustan

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 8: Actress Larissa Bonesi will be seen in the upcoming web-series Penthouse by Abbas-Mustan. She says she cannot put into words how incredible the directors are.

The series also stars Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal, along with Mouni Roy, Pranati Rai Prakash and Sharman Joshi.

“It was amazing to watch, learn and act with every single one of them. I am – let’s say – new, so for me being able to act besides them was a privilege. Stillness and passion are what I learnt during this journey,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Coming to the directors, they are the sweetest and most amazing professionals I’ve worked so far! I will always cherish every single moment on the set of ‘Penthouse’,” the actress added.

Larissa was seen in the 2013 zombie comedy “Go Goa Gone”. She has also worked with Jass Manak in the song “Yes or no”, and was also seen with Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff in the song “Are you coming”.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVarun Dhawan: Real job will be done when we make our country safe for women
Next articleJanhvi Kapoor tried multiple look tests for ‘Roohi’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bobby Deol: Abbas-Mustan are like family to me

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Actor Bobby Deol will work with Abbas-Mustan after 8 years in the director duos upcoming film
Read more
News

Nidhi Dutta set to wed Binoy Gandhi, celebrations begin

Glamsham Bureau - 0
The guest list includes names like Sunil Shetty, Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Grabiella, Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam, Lisa Mishra among others
Read more
News

NCB’s 12K-page charge sheet ‘damp squib’: Rhea’s lawyer

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde launched a sharp attack on the NCB, virtually accusing it of a witch-hunt
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021