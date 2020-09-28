Home Bollywood News

On Lata Mangeshkar’s Birthday, B-Town wishes its ‘Maa Saraswati’

By Glamsham Editorial
On Lata Mangeshkar's Birthday, B-Town wishes its'Maa Saraswati'
Lata Mangeshkar pic courtesy: twitter)
Advtg.

Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday, and celebrities took to social media to greet the living legend.

Actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted: “Wishing legendary #LataMangeshkar ji a very Happy Birthday, some people do what they do with such single mindedness and absolute focus that they don’t only excel in their work but also become synonymous to what they do. Bowing down to one such glorious Karma Yogi.”

Singer Shankar Mahadevan called Lata Mangeshkar “Maa Saraswati”.

Advtg.

“Happiest Birthday Ma Saraswati ! Please bless us and keep blessing us musicians so that we work hard and strive for excellence !! Loads of love,” Mahadevan wrote on Instagram.

Shreya Ghoshal posted throwback pictures of Lata Mangeshkar and wrote: “My pranaams to Swar Samragyi Ma Saraswati #LataMangeshkar ji on her 91st Birthday.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared that he listens to Lata Mangeshkar’s songs almost every day. “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @mangeshkarlata didi, the voice that touches every heart, Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with long and healthy life,” Bhandarkar tweeted.

Advtg.

“#HappyBirthdayLataMangeshkar,” wrote actor Riteish Deshmukh, wishing the melody queen in Marathi.

Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 with the song “Naachu ya gade, khelu saari, mani haus bhaari…” for Marathi film “Kiti Hasaal” (1942). The 1989 Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient has sung in mpore than a thousand Hindi films and recorded in over 36 Indian and foreign languages. She has sung mainly in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Assamese.

In 2001, she was awarded Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, and has so far been the recipient of three National Film Awards, besides numerous popular awards. –ians/sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articlePM Narendra Modi speaks to Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday
Next articleAsha Negi responds to trolling with a witty yet humble reply

Related Articles

News

Sona Mohapatra: The men in film land only stick to milk and biscuits?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Singer Sona Mohapatra finds it strange that only actresses are being singled out as alleged drug users in Bollywood, while...
Read more
News

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed birthday wishes to legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, saying "I consider myself fortunate to have...
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut, siblings are one consciousness split in three

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared photos of her happy days with her two siblings. She says she feels they are one consciousness...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

On Lata Mangeshkar's Birthday, B-Town wishes its 'Maa Saraswati' 1

Sona Mohapatra: The men in film land only stick to milk...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Singer Sona Mohapatra finds it strange that only actresses are being singled out as alleged drug users in Bollywood, while...
On Lata Mangeshkar's Birthday, B-Town wishes its 'Maa Saraswati' 2

Tiger Shroff shares flying kick video after injury

On Lata Mangeshkar's Birthday, B-Town wishes its 'Maa Saraswati' 2

CBI: We are conducting probe into Sushant case professionally

On Lata Mangeshkar's Birthday, B-Town wishes its 'Maa Saraswati' 2

Vijay Deverakonda teams up with Telugu hitmaker Sukumar, promises 'memorable cinema'

Gwyneth Paltrow rings in 48th birthday with a cheeky snap

Gwyneth Paltrow rings in 48th birthday with a cheeky snap

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Won't be complacent, will focus on giving our best against SRH:...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks