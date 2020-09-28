Lata Mangeshkar turns 91: Sister Asha Bhosle shares unseen childhood memory

Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday and her younger sister, playback icon Asha Bhosle, shared a slice of childhood memory on the occasion. Bhosle tweeted a black and white picture of the Mangeshkar sisters — Lata, Usha and Meena along with her.

“Birthday Greetings to Lata Didi who is 91 today. Remembering our childhood days through this picture where Didi can be seen seated left and Meena Tai and I are seen standing behind her,” she tweeted alomng with the picture, where Lata is seen sitting on a chair in a saree.

Wishes from celebrities continued pouring in all of Monday. “Everytime I hear your voice it brings out so many emotions. Lata didi, wishing you a healthy, safe and blessed year ahead,” Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote on Instagram Story.

“Happy birthday Lata didi,” Ayushmann Khurrana posted on Instagram Story, adding with his post a clip of Lata Mangeshkar’s evergreen hit “Piya tose naina laaga re”, from the 1965 film, “Guide”.

