Adv.

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Late filmmaker Sumitra Bhave’s final directorial, the Marathi film “Dithee”, will release digitally on May 21.

Actress Amruta Subhash, who features in the cast, says the film chronicles a father’s emotions as he mourns the death of his son.

“Dithee talks about the life of a simple ironsmith, undergoing the pain of his son’s death, who experiences this principle of non-duality,” she told IANS.

Adv.

Talking about her experience of working with Bhave, she says: “Working with Sumitra Bhave was bliss — always a learning experience. The film talks about how to come to terms with the loss of a loved one. Looking back, I think that that was the final lesson she taught me.”

She adds: “I made my debut with her and a beautiful journey of meaningful characters started, which is ending with her last film Dithee. I am grateful to her. In Dithee, she beautifully weaved in the conflict between knowledge and ignorance, life and death, which will leave the audience teary-eyed.”

Sumitra Bhave has won six international awards, 11 National Awards and more than 45 state awards. She has also won several individual awards for story, screenplay, lyrics, art direction, costume design and direction.

Adv.

The film will stream on SonyLIV.

–IANS

anj/vnc