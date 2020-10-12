Advtg.

BTS virtual concert “MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E”, held on October 10 and 11 in Seoul, saw band members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook delivering 23 performances.

While the offline rendition of the concert had to be cancelled due to Covid-19, a number of technologies such as AR, XR amplified the visual experience and the “ARMY on Air” fan event allowed a more intimate live interaction between the pop stars and fans.

“For the ‘MAP OF THE SOUL’ album series and this show, we focused on putting our thoughts, personal stories and songs of the past seven years and prepared really hard”, said BTS, who performed on songs like “DNA”, “No more dream” and “Dynamite”.

Advtg.

“The concert crossed countless emotions. Our first march began with seven boys who gathered for a small dream. And together, we will march on forever, each of us waving flags of various colors and singing different stories in different languages. BTS is not a story of only seven, but is about you, me and everyone,” shared the band members.

K-pop band BTS connected virtually with 993000 admirers across 191 regions including India this weekend. –ians/nn/vnc