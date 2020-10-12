Advtg.
Bollywood News

BTS gig virtually attended by about a million fans in 191 regions including India

By Glamsham Editorial
BTS gig virtually attended by about a million
K-pop superband BTS
Advtg.

BTS virtual concert “MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E”, held on October 10 and 11 in Seoul, saw band members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook delivering 23 performances.

While the offline rendition of the concert had to be cancelled due to Covid-19, a number of technologies such as AR, XR amplified the visual experience and the “ARMY on Air” fan event allowed a more intimate live interaction between the pop stars and fans.

“For the ‘MAP OF THE SOUL’ album series and this show, we focused on putting our thoughts, personal stories and songs of the past seven years and prepared really hard”, said BTS, who performed on songs like “DNA”, “No more dream” and “Dynamite”.

Advtg.

“The concert crossed countless emotions. Our first march began with seven boys who gathered for a small dream. And together, we will march on forever, each of us waving flags of various colors and singing different stories in different languages. BTS is not a story of only seven, but is about you, me and everyone,” shared the band members.

K-pop band BTS connected virtually with 993000 admirers across 191 regions including India this weekend. –ians/nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleShahid Kapoor’s ‘mood’ video draws Ishaan Khatter’s quip
Next articleKarishma Tanna, Ritwik Bhowmik to star in ‘Qatra’

Related Articles

News

Farah Khan works with her ‘favourite people’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says working with her favourite people does not feel like work. Sharing a photo with choreographers...
Read more
News

Rasika Dugal narrates series ‘Uncovidable’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Rasika Dugal enjoyed her avatar as narrator of an audiobook series. She hopes her effort will bring a positive chance in...
Read more
News

Raveena Tandon: ‘Becoming pro at taking Covid-19 tests’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Raveena Tandon underwent a Covid-19 swab test here before returning to the set of her debut web show, as a precautionary...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

de Villiers stars as RCB thrash KKR in one-sided encounter

IANS - 0
Sharjah, Oct 12 (IANS) Riding on a record century partnership between captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Djokovic's loss to Nadal may have hit his confidence: Matts Wilander

BTS gig virtually attended by about a million fans in 191 regions including India 1

de Villiers powers Bangalore to 194/2

BTS gig virtually attended by about a million fans in 191 regions including India 2

Kohli-de Villiers first pair in IPL to share 10 100-run stands

BTS gig virtually attended by about a million fans in 191 regions including India 3

Shruti Hassan: Learned to love in new way in 2020

BTS gig virtually attended by about a million fans in 191 regions including India 3

Farah Khan works with her ‘favourite people’

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks