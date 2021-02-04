Prachee Shah Pandya opens up on her upcoming roles

Prachee Shah Pandya, who was last seen in the digitally released film Laxmmii, says she is currently excited to have been cast in two films that offer radically different roles.
Prachee will be seen in Om: The Battle Within and an untitled film starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon.
“I am really excited to be a part of two films that are so different from each other. My audience has been extremely kind to me all these years and I hope that I can make them proud yet again. Every film feels like a first for me and I am elated to be part of projects that will creatively push me to explore myself,” she said.
Over the years, Prachee has been a part of films such as “Student Of The Year”, “ABCD 2”, “Judwaa 2” and “Mulk”. –ians/dc/vnc