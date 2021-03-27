ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Lea Michele opens up about tough pregnancy

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) “Glee” actress Lea Michele says her pregnancy was very difficult, and she has never spoken about it to anyone so far. The actress and husband Zandy Reich welcomed their son Ever Leo in August 2020.

The actress spoke at an Instagram live series “Before, During and After”, where she addressed the issue for the first time.

“I had a very, very intense, very scary pregnancy. I’ve never shared my experience with anyone, which I think is something that — now that I am a mom — I see myself doing in a lot of ways, not sharing for fear of not sounding perfect or just being afraid. I withheld a lot of my experience,” Lea said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress revealed that her pregnancy was complicated because of her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis, which almost convinced her to stop trying for a baby.

“I really felt like maybe this isn’t meant to be for me right now,” Lea said, and added that it was “always my biggest fear in my entire life that I wouldn’t be able to become a mom. It’s what I’ve wanted more than anything. And, emotionally, it just started to build and build”.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKris Jenner on Kim: Don't know how she's dealing with divorce stress
Next articleEmma Stone, Dave McCary welcome first child
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Emma Stone, Dave McCary welcome first child

Lea Michele opens up about tough pregnancy

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) "Glee" actress Lea Michele says her pregnancy was very difficult, and she has never spoken about it to...

Kris Jenner on Kim: Don't know how she's dealing with divorce stress

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) Television personality Kris Jenner said her daughter Kim Kardashian, who recently filed for divorce from her husband, rapper...

POCO sells over 5 lakh M3 smartphones in India

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) POCO India on Friday said that the company has sold over 5 lakh units of its M3 smartphones...

Facebook launches Holi-themed Avatar stickers

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) With an aim to add to the festive cheer online, Facebook on Friday rolled out Holi-themed Avatar stickers,...

Study links stress with allergies

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Tokyo, March 26 (IANS) Increased allergic reactions may be tied to the corticotropin-releasing stress hormone (CRH), suggests a new study.The hormone is the main...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates