Lea Michele opens up about tough pregnancy

Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) “Glee” actress Lea Michele says her pregnancy was very difficult, and she has never spoken about it to anyone so far. The actress and husband Zandy Reich welcomed their son Ever Leo in August 2020.

The actress spoke at an Instagram live series “Before, During and After”, where she addressed the issue for the first time.

“I had a very, very intense, very scary pregnancy. I’ve never shared my experience with anyone, which I think is something that — now that I am a mom — I see myself doing in a lot of ways, not sharing for fear of not sounding perfect or just being afraid. I withheld a lot of my experience,” Lea said.

The actress revealed that her pregnancy was complicated because of her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis, which almost convinced her to stop trying for a baby.

“I really felt like maybe this isn’t meant to be for me right now,” Lea said, and added that it was “always my biggest fear in my entire life that I wouldn’t be able to become a mom. It’s what I’ve wanted more than anything. And, emotionally, it just started to build and build”.

–IANS

