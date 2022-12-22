scorecardresearch
BollywoodNews

Leaner, more athletic: Karan Deol goes for physical makeover

By Glamsham Bureau

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actor Karan Deol, the son of Sunny Deol, has opened up about his physical transformation.

Karan shared a video on Instagram, which captures his fitness regime and shows him in a leaner form.

In contrast to the athletic style of the body that necessitates intensive training and a tight dietary regime, bulking up or cutting can be accomplished with ease.

Karan captioned the video, “Every End is a new beginning. Every tomorrow is a sequel of today! KEEP MOVING FORWARD, THAT’S HOW WINNING IS DONE: #Rocky (sic).”

Karan’s nickname is Rocky and looking at his recent transformation coupled with his Instagram caption, one can easily say that he is inspired from the film title that resembles his name, ‘Rocky’.

Talking about his efforts to achieve the physical makeover, Karan said, “I feel like I am moving towards the best shape in my life. Initially the goal was being fit & growing muscle, but now the regime is transforming all aspects of my life.”

He added: “Be it self discipline, needle pointed focus, mental clarity or dietary habits, I have seen growth in every sphere. So I’m looking forward to ending the year with the start of this journey.”

–IANS

aa/arm

