scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Leonardo DiCaprio compliments Urvashi Rautela at Cannes!

By Glamsham Bureau
Leonardo DiCaprio compliments Urvashi Rautela at Cannes!
Urvashi Rautela at Cannes _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

After making her debut on the Cannes 2022 red carpet, Urvashi Rautela shares that she got emotional when Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio complimented her.

She says: “I was freaking out and falling short of words after receiving compliments from Leonardo DiCaprio. I was so emotional and could feel happy tears in my eyes. At the same time I was blushing too.”

- Advertisement -

Urvashi who was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant attended the screening of the film Forever Young at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

She stated having met the American actor was a dream come true.

- Advertisement -

She continues: “He also appreciated me as a very talented actress. I was waking up pinching myself. Did that really happen last night? Was I dreaming about the sweet moment? I think it just shows how even the younger actors want to be out there and inspires young actors to keep going, that’s my memory of meeting him.”

Urvashi is known for featuring in Bollywood movies like ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’, ‘Pagalpanti’ and ‘Hate Story 4’.

- Advertisement -
Pic. Sourceurvashirautela
Previous articleHina Khan: Hope I continue to represent India and make my country proud
Next articleSamantha Ruth Prabhu’s special birthday wishes for Karan Johar
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Himanshi Khurana

Kiara Advani

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Kajal Aggarwal

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,581FansLike
52,250FollowersFollow
7,067FollowersFollow
60,009FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US