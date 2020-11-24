Liam Payne's spooky reason for losing sleep

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 24 (IANS) SInger Liam Payne says he has moved into a haunted house, and that is why he is having trouble sleeping.

The former One Direction singer was convinced there was a ghost in his old London home. Now, he thinks he has moved into another haunted house, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I didn’t sleep well last night. I’ve moved into an even more haunted house. It was built in the 1500s and it’s old and scary. Maybe we’ll do some sort of haunted ‘Big Brother’ style thing. That could be quite fun,” he said.

The 27-year-old singer said he had a “freaky” experience in May, when he was woken by a loud noise while staying at his old London house.

He said: “I was in bed and there was a bang. I tried to do the whole ‘Ghost Adventures’ recording thing. I sat in my room going, ‘Is anybody there? Did you just make that knock?’ Then the wardrobe light in my room came on and the door of the wardrobe was closed, so something had to move. It was a freaky moment.”

Now, he wants to investigate any spooky activity at the time.

“I’m going to do a video of something, investigating, to see if I can find something because I like this stuff. It scares the crap out of me, don’t get me wrong, but it’s fun,” he said.

–IANS

