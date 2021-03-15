ADVERTISEMENT
Lily Singh takes Indian farmers protests to Grammy red carpet

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) Indian-Canadian comedian Lily Singh took the ongoing farmers protests to the red carpet of the 63rd Grammy Awards here. In a photo she has tweeted, the 32-year-old can be seen wearing a mask with the words “I Stand With Farmers” written on it, as she posed for the shutterbugs.

“I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs,” she captioned the photo

Within hours, the post has gone viral on Twitter with users divided about Lily Singh’s stand on a much-heated issue, which has also been talked about by Rihanna and Greta Thunberg in the past.

The 63rd Grammy Awards were held on Sunday night (Monday according to India time) at the Los Angeles Convention Centre. The three-hour ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah.

