- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Lin Laishram thanks Priyanka Chopra for acknowledging lack of diverse casting in ‘Mary Kom’

By Glamsham Bureau
Lin Laishram thanks Priyanka Chopra for 'Mary Kom'
Lin Laishram _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Actress Lin Laishram, who impressed audiences with her performance in the movie ‘Axone’, has praised Priyanka Chopra Jonas for acknowledging lack of diverse casting in her 2014 film ‘Mary Kom’.

In response to a question, Priyanka completely agreed and commented that someone from the northeast should have played Mary Kom: “I look nothing like her,” she had said.

This acknowledgement was received as a welcome gesture from Priyanka which was then openly appreciated by Lin who had the same point of view on it.

- Advertisement -

We got an opportunity to speak with Lin on it where she said: “It’s really gracious and brave of Priyanka to finally accept this and put it out there. My admiration for her has only grown immensely. Inclusivity I feel is very hard to understand unless you are excluded.”

With OTT gaining prominence, it seems that merit and authenticity are slowly getting the due importance that they deserve. I’m very thankful for this welcome change and looking forward to good work coming our way.”

- Advertisement -

Lin is an international model and actress who hails from Manipur.

‘Mary Kom’ that was helmed by Omung Kumar, is based on the life of the eponymous boxer from Manipur who won several honours for the country.

- Advertisement -
Vialinlaishram
Previous articleSudhanshu Pandey says bagging role in ‘Anupamaa’ proved to be a milestone in his career
Next article‘Chidiya Udd’ was a tightrope walk for Sikandar Kher
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,063,096FansLike
46,740FollowersFollow
6,734FollowersFollow
58,690FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US