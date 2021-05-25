Lindsay Lohan would love to be part of a ‘Mean Girls’ sequel

Adv.

Actress Lindsay Lohan is all set to make her acting comeback with a Christmas romantic comedy, about an heiress who has a skiing accident and suffers from amnesia. Lohan’s role has been described as a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress”, reports contactmusic.com,

According to Variety, the protagonist “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas”.

The film will release on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Lindsay had earlier said that she would love to be part of a “Mean Girls” sequel.

“I mean, I know that they’re going to do something, but I just don’t know exactly what yet. And it would be an honour to be a part of it. Obviously, it was really fun to do, you know, the catching up altogether the reunion, because it felt like, and then they didn’t air part of this, but it felt like it was, we’d all just seen each other the day before. It still feels like we know each other so well because we spend so much time with each other and we discussed how it’s been working with each other,” she had said.

Recently Lindsay shared a BTS of something that looked like a shoot, She captioned the post saying, “The beginning of something…”