Lisa Haydon to welcome third child in June and reveals the gender of the baby

Lisa Haydon who is married to Dino Lalvani and has two sons, is pregnant with her third child.
Lisa Haydon share a video on her Instagram account and wrote” 3 Coming this June” In a video she said, “So I’ve actually been meaning to get on here and chat with you all, and to catch you all up with stuff that’s been happening lately.” “Can you tell everyone what’s inside mummy’s tummy?” she asked her son and he replied, “A baby sister!”
While Lisa Haydon was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.
Check out the Lisa Haydon’s video below:
