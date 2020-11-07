Advtg.
Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall says finding love in lockdown was strange

By Glamsham Editorial
London, Nov 7 (IANS) Little Mix band member Jade Thirlwall has opened up about finding love during lockdown. The 27-year-old singer began romancing musician and actor Jordan Stephens earlier this year.

However, what seems strange to Jade is that she wasn’t “looking for anyone” at the time. In fact, she was thoroughly enjoying being independant, reports mirror.co.uk.

“I ended up meeting someone in lockdown which is strange… I quite enjoyed doing it that way. We had real dates and really got to know each other. I wouldn’t say I was looking for anyone at the time,” she said.

“I was happy to be in lockdown because I am independent. I think you can still strive in your singleness in lockdown,” she added.

