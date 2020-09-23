Home Bollywood News

Liv Tyler quits ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

By Glamsham Editorial
Liv Tyler quits'9-1-1: Lone Star'
Liv Tyler
Advtg.

Actress Liv Tyler will not be returning in the second season of her drama series, 9-1-1: Lone Star, reportedly due to uncertainty regarding international travel owing to the ongoing pandemic.

Tyler is the original female lead actor of “9-1-1: Lone Star” with a multi-year contract, but she asked producers to let her go after season one, due to safety concerns regarding travel, reports ew.com.

The actress who played Emergency Medical Services Paramedic Captain Michelle Blake, lives in London with her family, and flew back and forth to Los Angeles where “9-1-1: Lone Star” was shot.

Advtg.

“What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler’s stature to help us launch the first season of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’,” showrunner Tim Minear said.

“We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake. While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle’s story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return,” added Minear.

The original series “9-1-1” faced a similar exit when Britton left after the first season. –IANS/nn/vnc

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleRapper Divine out with new track titled ‘Punya Paap’
Next articleOriginal Jurassic Park trio reunite to encourage voting
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Liv Tyler quits '9-1-1: Lone Star' 1

Ankita Lokhande shares her secret to happiness

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande has shared her mantra to be happy.Ankita, the former girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took...
Liv Tyler quits '9-1-1: Lone Star' 2

Ranveer Singh: Dream is to help secure better future for the...

Liv Tyler quits '9-1-1: Lone Star' 2

NCB summons to Deepika, Shraddha, Sara in drugs-related case linked to...

NCB summons Deepika Padukone

ALERT: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and...

Liv Tyler quits '9-1-1: Lone Star' 2

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on co-parenting Chris Martin

Original Jurassic Park trio reunite to encourage voting

Original Jurassic Park trio reunite to encourage voting

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks