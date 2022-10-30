Lokesh Kanakaraj launches Rio Raj's upcoming romantic entertainer

Chennai, Oct 30 (IANS) Director Hari Haran Ram’s new film, featuring actor Rio Raj in the lead, went on floors in the city on Sunday with a traditional ceremony.

Ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj officially launched the film, by operating the clapboard for the first shot.

The film, a romantic entertainer, will feature actor Rio Raj, who has been preparing himself for this role by growing long hair and a beard for nearly a year-and-a-half, in the lead.

Sources close to the unit say that the film will be a love story that will lay emphasis on emotions.

The film will not be centered on the love and relationship between boys and girls alone, but will also highlight the unconditional love that parents have for their children as well.

Interwoven with feel-good moments that highlight family bonding, the film will be a tailor-made treat for both youngsters and their parents, who can watch the movie together and take back good moments and emotions from theatres.

The yet-to-be-titled movie is being produced by D. Arulanandhu of Vision Cinema House and directed by Hari Haran Ram, who earlier worked as an assistant director in ‘Meesaiya Murkku’ and co-director in ‘Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja’.

While Rio Raj plays the lead character, Malavika Manoj and Bhavya Trikha have been roped in as the female leads in the film.

Actors Charlie, Anbu Dasan (‘Kolamaavu Kokila’ fame), Aegan, Kevin Felson and Praveena will be among those who play pivotal roles in the film.

K. G. Vignesh will be the director of photography for the film, which will have music by Siddhu Kumar of ‘Sivappu Manjal Pachchai’ fame.

