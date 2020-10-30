Advtg.
Bollywood News

London Dreams turns 11: Director Vipul Shah shares nostalgic post

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) London Dreams, starring Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, was released 11 years ago on this day. Looking back, director Vipul Amrutlal Shah says he was amazed during the shoot of the film to discover the professional and human approach that Salman had.

Recollecting an incident about Salman while shooting for the film that really moved him, Shah said: “One of the most unforgettable incidents that I remember while shooting for London Dreams is that Salman had unfortunately lost two of his dearest dogs — MySon and MyJaan. As per the schedule, we had two days of shooting sequences of musical concerts, one month apart from each other. On both occasions, Salman lost his dogs.

“In spite of losing the dogs, he continued to shoot and after pack up at 6 or 7 in the morning, he went from Karjat to Mumbai, picked up his dog, completed the funeral procedure at his farmhouse and reported back to the shoot at 4pm and continued shooting,” Shah recalled.

The director recalled Salman refused to cancel shoot because of the tragedy in his life.

“Since we were shooting concerts and they were very expensive, Salman didn’t want those days to get cancelled. I was amazed at his professional and human approach that Salman had for those days, forgetting his own pain and looking at all the hard work that the unit was putting in and reporting back on the sets and shooting non-stop without sleeping for 48 hours,” he said.

Talking about casting Salman and Ajay in one film, the director said: “To my surprise, the shoot was like a picnic. I don’t think I have laughed so much on any set as I did on the sets of London Dreams, because Salman used to crack jokes all the time. At the same time, Ajay has this tremendous knack of pulling pranks out of nowhere. The experience of working with these two superstars will always be special because they made me feel at home from day one, gave me complete freedom and worked with me on my vision on how I wanted to shoot the film and create it.”

–IANS

dc/vnc

