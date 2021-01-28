Lyricist Faaiz Anwar launches digital music channel

ADVERTISEMENT
Lyricist Faaiz Anwar has launched a digital music channel titled Fam Studio.
Anwar has combined his deep knowledge of music and extensive understanding of the music industry to launch the channel.
The channel has released the poster of its first romantic album “Muskurana Tera” and the number will be released on February 3.
The lyrics have been penned by composer Farzan Faaiz, son of Faaiz Anwar.
The Song is sung by Rehan Khan and Tanu Shrivastava. It features Rozal Khan and Ravi Bhatia. –ians/dc/vnc
