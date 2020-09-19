Home Bollywood News

Prashant Ingole comments on Bollywood, drugs & getting high!!

By Glamsham Editorial
Bajirao Mastani Lyricist Prashant Ingole with Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Bajirao Mastani Lyricist Prashant Ingole with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Lyricist Prashant Ingole, who wrote the romantic song Pal in the Rhea Chakraborty starrer Jalebi, says many people have an illusion that you get inspiration from drugs.

Ever since investigation started into the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood’s alleged drug connections have come under the scanner.

Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Kishan and Vivek Agnihotri have pointed out that drugs float freely at Bollywood parties and have even alleged that drugs have been normalized in the film industry over the past decade.

Advtg.

Prashant Ingole, who is known for his lyrics in films like “Bajirao Mastani”, “Mary Kom” and “Race 2”, shared that he doesn’t attend many Bollywood parties, so he doesn’t exactly know what goes on.

“It’s just that I have heard (about drug availability at parties) over conversations and discussions with people. I don’t do drugs, don’t smoke,” he told.

“When people ask me, they find it strange that an artiste or a lyricist like me never tried drugs or smoking. People have an illusion that you get inspiration from drugs. I feel I don’t need drugs or the company of people who are not in their senses. Our natural senses are more powerful engines to generate magical creations. I extract inspiration from nature, so I will be always found high on nature and my writing,” he added.

Advtg.

He feels that it’s “absolutely wrong” to target Bollywood for consumption of drugs. “It’s a pure human thing. I feel when I go clubbing I see many people completely stoned and you can make out from their faces that it’s not alcohol. People in general, I feel, are doing it, so targeting Bollywood just for an argument’s sake is of no use,” said the lyricist.

About the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, he says he isn’t following the case, so he doesn’t know much. About Rhea Chakraborty, he said, “I met her once during ‘Jalebi’ music launch and she seemed to be a very warm and humble person.”

–IANS, NATALIA NINGTHOUJAM

Advtg.
Previous articleKangana Ranaut’s ‘special message for Maharashtra government and its pet BMC’
Next articleJacqueline celebrates as 'Genda phool' crosses 550 million views

Related Articles

News

Justice for Sushant: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi lauds Shekhar Suman, Ankita Lokhande's efforts

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has words of encouragement for actors Shekhar Suman and Ankita Lokhande, who are fighting for justice for...
Read more
News

SSR’s wax statue sculptor hopes his effort contributes to #JusticeForSushant

Glamsham Editorial - 0
City-based veteran sculptor Susanta Ray is attracting headlines after crafting a wax statue of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Local residents and...
Read more
News

SSR mystery deepens as Sushant’s viscera not preserved properly, hints at ‘negligence’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
In what seems to be sheer negligence on the part of Mumbai Police or the medical board which conducted autopsy on late...
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks