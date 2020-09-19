Prashant Ingole comments on Bollywood, drugs & getting high!!

Lyricist Prashant Ingole, who wrote the romantic song Pal in the Rhea Chakraborty starrer Jalebi, says many people have an illusion that you get inspiration from drugs.

Ever since investigation started into the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood’s alleged drug connections have come under the scanner.

Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Kishan and Vivek Agnihotri have pointed out that drugs float freely at Bollywood parties and have even alleged that drugs have been normalized in the film industry over the past decade.

Prashant Ingole, who is known for his lyrics in films like “Bajirao Mastani”, “Mary Kom” and “Race 2”, shared that he doesn’t attend many Bollywood parties, so he doesn’t exactly know what goes on.

“It’s just that I have heard (about drug availability at parties) over conversations and discussions with people. I don’t do drugs, don’t smoke,” he told.

“When people ask me, they find it strange that an artiste or a lyricist like me never tried drugs or smoking. People have an illusion that you get inspiration from drugs. I feel I don’t need drugs or the company of people who are not in their senses. Our natural senses are more powerful engines to generate magical creations. I extract inspiration from nature, so I will be always found high on nature and my writing,” he added.

He feels that it’s “absolutely wrong” to target Bollywood for consumption of drugs. “It’s a pure human thing. I feel when I go clubbing I see many people completely stoned and you can make out from their faces that it’s not alcohol. People in general, I feel, are doing it, so targeting Bollywood just for an argument’s sake is of no use,” said the lyricist.

About the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, he says he isn’t following the case, so he doesn’t know much. About Rhea Chakraborty, he said, “I met her once during ‘Jalebi’ music launch and she seemed to be a very warm and humble person.”

–IANS, NATALIA NINGTHOUJAM