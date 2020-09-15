Home Bollywood News

Maanayata Dutt posts about fighting and facing fears

By Glamsham Editorial
Maanayata Dutt and Sanjay Dutt
Maanayata Dutt and Sanjay Dutt

As actor Sanjay Dutt undergoes treatment for cancer, his wife Maanayata Dutt has shared an inspiring post about fighting fears.

Maanayata took to Instagram to share the post along with a throwback picture of herself.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFJOQT4jH6s/

“Fear has two meanings: Forget Everything And Run or Face Everything And Rise….the choice is yours! #fightyourfears #riseandshine #selfbelief #throwback #love #grace #positivity #dutts #challenging yet #beautifullife #thankyougod,” she wrote with the picture.

In the photograph, Maanayata is seen posing outside a building, and is dressed in a green and white asymmetric dress.

Last month, Maanayata offered a prayer to lord Ganesha, seeking peace, protection and positivity.

“Sands are shifting… God… protect your peace… answer your prayers,” she wrote on her verified Instagram page.

On August 11, Dutt, who was hospitalized a few days before that owing to breathing problem and chest discomfort, shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment. –IANS/sug/vnc

