ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Maanvi Gagroo: Docu-film 'Cheer Haran' explores sociopolitical fabric of Haryana

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Maanvi Gagroo unveiled the motion poster of Cheer Haran saying the upcoming film explores the sociopolitical fabric of Haryana.

“There’s no doubt Cheer Haran is an important film. It’s handling of the sociopolitical fabric of Haryana, it’s depiction and researched understanding of the events leading up to the riots of February, 2016 is thorough. Documentaries have been one of my favourite genres and Cheer Haran is a well made one and relevant too,” Maanvi said.

The Kuldeep Ruhil directorial documentary film focuses on the 2016 riots that erupted in Haryana following protests over reservation. .

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am grateful to the audiences for their positive response to the trailer of Cheer Haran and to Maanvi Gagroo for launching its motion poster. As we are edging closer to the release of the documentary, the positivity of the documentary is growing and that is very encouraging. I hope we make the desired impact with Cheer Haran,” said Ruhil.

The film is scheduled to release on January 29.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRakul Preet shares her sunshine mantra
Next articleKangana says Manikarnika is most successful Indian film in Japan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Tricolour tunes of various moods

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) As India celebrates 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, it is time for a musical rewind, the Bollywood way.There are a...

Bigg Boss 14: Desperate tricks that have backfired

Posthumous Padma Vibhushan for SP Balasubramanyam, Padma Bhushan for Chithra

Rithvik Dhanjani to feature in cover video of Juggy D. classic

Shilpa Shetty's yoga tip to beat stress

Sonakshi Sinha 'can't wait' to feature in a meme

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021